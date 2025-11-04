At least 4,700 people evacuated to Red Cross shelters

BATON ROUGE - An American Red Cross spokesperson says at least 4,700 people have been helped in dozens on emergency shelters, after 15 rivers experienced record flood stages.

"This is an extremely chaotic situation right now, with life-threatening flood waters, power outages, and road closures complicating relief efforts," Vice President for Disaster Services Operations and Logistics for the Red Cross Brad Kieserman said. "This is by far our largest sheltering effort in Louisiana since Hurricane Isaac, and the bulk of this staggering devastation is in areas that typically don't experience flooding."

Kieserman notes that the relive effort may be the largest since Hurrican Sandy.

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes due to the flooding. The Red Cross says their disaster volunteers are opening shelters, providing meals and comfort.

Additional volunteers, relief supplies, and emergency response vehicles are heading to Louisiana now to increase response efforts.

"Our work is just beginning," Kieserman explained, "and we will be on the ground for weeks helping people in Louisiana pick up the pieces. Entire families have lost their homes and everything they own."

People looking to help those affected by the Louisiana floods can find more information here, or by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. You can also text "LAFLOODS" to 90999 to make a $10 donation.