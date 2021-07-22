Latest Weather Blog
At least 25 dead in China following devastating flash floods
HONG KONG - South Louisiana's residents, all too familiar with the devastating impact that heavy rainfall can have on a region, can relate to what thousands of displaced individuals in China are experiencing when nearly a year's worth of rain poured down on the country's east-central region this week.
As of Thursday (July 22), in the metropolitan city of Zhengzhou flash floods have taken at least 25 lives and left hundreds of thousands of citizens without access to their homes, ABC News reports.
Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province and home to more than 10 million people, is one of China's major transportation and logistical hubs.
But the historic rainfall and resulting floods have threatened to disrupt area food security and supply as major roadways are inundated by floodwaters.
Harrowing video of people stuck in flooded vehicles and subways are circulating online.
Trending News
As recovery efforts continue, Chinese President Xi Jinping said the floods were "extremely severe" and "demanded that authorities at all levels must give top priority to ensuring people's safety and property," according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston to close Parish offices due to COVID-related staffing shortage
-
More apartments and retail coming to Highland Road after a Metro Council...
-
Louisiana reports more than 5k new COVID cases Wednesday
-
'Tip of the iceberg': Sheriff hoping for more arrests in million-dollar unemployment...
-
Lawmakers end historic veto session without overriding any of governor's vetoes