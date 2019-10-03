At least 22 paratroopers injured during military training exercise

HATTIESBURG, MS - An army official says a military training exercise at Camp Shelby took an unexpected turn, leaving at least 22 paratroopers injured and several "in the trees." Authorities have yet to figure out exactly what went wrong.

While 15 of the injured were treated by medics in the field, seven were brought to local hospitals.

On Wednesday night, members of the 4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division out of Alaska were conducting night jumps at Camp Shelby Joint Forces Training Center. During the first pass to a drop zone near Camp Shelby, something went wrong and several in the unit ended up "in the trees."

25th Infantry spokesperson Cpt. Ashley Sangster confirms that weather was "fair" and the aircraft landed safely. So, authorities aren't sure why the paratroopers ended up in the trees.

Base officials say it was "all hands on deck" to rescue the soldiers from the unexpected landing.

In a Facebook post, the 4th Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division said that Wednesday was the start of a 10-day training exercise with 650 soldiers. The post added that Forrest General Hospital was notified of possible injuries ahead of time and that emergency vehicles were on standby.

More than 3,000 soldiers from the 4th brigade are at Camp Shelby for training.