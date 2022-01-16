At-home COVID tests helping Baton Rouge family locate virus before transmission to other family members

BATON ROUGE - A new federal policy means health insurance-holders will be able to buy at-home tests online or in stores and have them paid for or get reimbursed later with a claim.

Henry Thurman had COVID in 2020 and is happy to hear home testing kits are covered by insurance.

"I think that's fantastic," Thurman said. "You got to get in your car, make an appointment, get in your car, drive across town, wait in line possibly and do all that. You do it quickly at the house, and you're done with it."

He recently bought a test kit after a family member developed COVID-like

symptoms.

"It came back positive. We took two of them to make sure," Thurman said.

He says that the tests kept the rest of the family from contracting the virus.