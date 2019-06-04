Assumption residents feeling more at ease with flood gate in place

PIERRE PART - People in Assumption Parish are feeling a sense of relief after the temporary flood gate was put into place to help with high water. However, some areas are not 100-percent in the clear with heavy rain in the forecast.

Officials say they are not worried about the rainfall but will remain alert.

"We have been dealing with the backwater flooding since February actually, and now that the Bayou Chene barge is in place the water has dropped over eigh inches," said John Boudreaux with Emergency and Preparedness. "With the potential of two to four inches of rain, anyone that took protective measures should be OK."

Guy Ruggiero and his son Trey spent the day clearing out lilies pushed in by backwater. He says cleaning it is a tiring job that takes a while.

"It just depends upon the tide, the wind, it usually takes a couple of weeks to get it all cleaned up," Ruggiero said. "I am worried about these lilies, that storm should just bring some rain, and I think we can handle rainfall. I think the high water is over with the dropping of the barge."

Emergency and Preparedness says the aqua dams will be removed sometime next week.