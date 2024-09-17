Assumption Parish asking residents to conserve water

ASSUMPTION APRISH - Leaders in Assumption Parish are asking residents to conserve water after issues from Hurricane Francine.

The Assumption Parish Waterworks Dist. 1 said that the hurricane changed the chemistry of the raw water in the bayou, which caused treatment upsets at the plant.

The water district said that due to the issues, they are having trouble keeping up with demand and asking residents to slow consumption.

They said they hope to have a fix by Monday night.