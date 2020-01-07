43°
Assumption High School closed Wednesday due to maintenance issues
ASSUMPTION - School is cancelled for students at Assumption High School tomorrow due to a major water line break that flooded the main building through electrical conduit.
According to the school, there is no running water, no electricity, no heat, and no cafeteria.
The school also says repairs will not be done in time before students arrive tomorrow morning, prompting the closure.
