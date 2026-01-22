Assumption deputies: Woman arrested for cruelty to juvenile, 15-month-old treated for facial fractures

PAINCOURTVILLE - A woman was arrested for cruelty to a juvenile after her 15-month-old child had multiple facial fractures and was malnourished, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Detectives responded to a complaint on Nov. 8 and learned that a 15-month-old child was being treated for bruising and leg and arm injuries. Medical personnel diagnosed the child with a fractured ankle and a fractured arm, and later, determined the child suffered multiple fractures in the facial area.

Medical treatment further determined the child was malnourished.

Deputies searched the child's home in Paincourtville and seized an assortment of "controlled dangerous substances," resulting in the arrests of Amaya Simone Bougere and Bruce Joseph Fair. Bougere was given an additional charge of cruelty to a juvenile on Wednesday.