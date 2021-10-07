Assessor's office offering tax break for property owners hit by the hurricane

LIVINGSTON PARISH - Rays from the sun are still coming through the walls and roof of Rob Robert's home near Denham Springs from damage that Hurricane Ida left behind.

"We just got electricity yesterday. Every other day we'd fill $70-75 dollars of gas in the cans for generators," Robert said.

Robert's insurance company still hasn't told him how much it's going to cost to repair, but despite the damage, living without electricity for a month and a half has been the hardest part for this homeowner.

"No TV, that was tough, no football games at all," Roberts said.

On Thursday, Livingston Parish Tax Assessor Jeff Taylor stopped by Robert's home to see if he qualifies for a storm damage reduction in his property taxes this year.

"This program is designed to make sure you get back whole," Taylor said.

The assessor's office is offering a tax break for property owners hit by the hurricane by reducing the taxes they have to pay on their damaged homes.

Even though Roberts has homeowners insurance, he could still qualify for the program based on his deductible insurance and out of pocket expenses.

"Will look at the percentage of the deductible on their homeowner's policy and we'll look at reducing that percentage out of their total assessment," Taylor said.

If he qualifies, that could only be a couple of hundred dollars in savings for Robert. It's not a whole lot, but that's good enough for him.



"This is major damage, and not everything is going to be paid by insurance no matter what people think," Robert said.

The assessor's office in Ascension Parish is also offering a similar program for property owners who have hurricane damage in that area.