Ascension to complete collection of storm debris

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish issued a Thursday morning news release regarding the Parish's completion of its removal of Hurricane Ida storm debris.

Less than one week after the storm hit, debris removal crews started working seven days a week, and they are nearly finished with the task.

Those who still have storm debris to be picked up must register at www.AscensionParish.net.

Residents without internet access can register by calling (225)450-1200.

The last day to register is Monday, October 25 at 5 p.m.

Trash Rangers will accept storm debris only at the Ashland Road entrance to Lamar-Dixon Expo Center until 5 p.m. Sunday, October 24.

Officials say the dumpsters will be removed early Monday morning, October 25.

Residents still have through the weekend to move their debris to the right-of-way, and they're asked to separate such waste into piles of vegetative and demolition/construction debris.