Ascension to begin offering Pfizer vaccinations at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Monday

1 hour 59 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, April 23 2021 Apr 23, 2021 April 23, 2021 12:10 PM April 23, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES- According to a Friday news release from Ascension Parish officials, Ascension will begin providing Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Monday, April 26.

The free vaccinations will be offered during a six-week timeline, Mondays through Saturdays, until June 5th.

Vaccination hours will be 8:00 am to 6:00 pm except for Wednesdays and Saturdays, when the vaccination center will be open between 10:00 am and 8:00 pm.

Everyone aged 16 years and older is eligible to receive this vaccine.

“Walk ins” are welcome, but those wishing to preregister can do so online at: https://laredcap.oph.dhh.la.gov/surveys/?s=EP34HFE77F.

Complete the form, then choose Lamar Dixon as your site.

These vaccines are available thanks to an extra allocation to the capitol region from the federal government.

The program is being administered by the Louisiana Department of Health, and logistics are coordinated by the Louisiana National Guard and Lamar-Dixon Expo Center.

The vaccines will be administered by Prime Occupational Medicine.

Additionally, the Ascension Parish Health Unit in Gonzales is still offering the Moderna vaccine. Call 225-450-1425 for an appointment.

For more information, please visit: https://ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine

