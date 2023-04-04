Ascension Parish waives permit fees for flood damage repairs

GONZALES – Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa announced that parish residents and business owners who are repairing damage from the flood will not be charged for a permit.

"If you've had flood damage and you have work to do that does require a permit, there will be no charge for that permit or inspection," Jerome Fournier, parish planning and development director, said.

According to parish officials, minimal work that typically does not require a permit will continue to not require a permit. Building official Lavern Bourgeois said the types of work that will need a permit but not have a charge include building, structural, electrical, mechanical and plumbing.

"If they are making substantial changes to the floorplan, they will need a plan review," Fournier said. "Also, if a permit is required we will need to inspect the work performed to that permit. These requirements are for the safety of our homeowners and residents."

Fournier added that this week, any new construction in Ascension Parish or any construction damaged by the flood will require an elevation certificate regardless of the flood zone.