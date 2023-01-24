Ascension Parish teacher receives surprise $25,000 award for strides in literacy

PRAIRIEVILLE - A teacher at Lakeside Primary School received a huge surprise Tuesday morning: $25,000 from a California-based foundation created to celebrate leaders in education excellence.

Elise Frederic, an elementary school teacher, has adopted teaching strategies that allow her young students to master basic phonics and quickly learn new sounds, allowing them to reach new heights in their literacy skills. Her methods propelled 90% of her students to reach mastery levels in English and 70% in math on their benchmark assessments during 2021-22.

The Milken Education Awards recognized Frederic for her achievements Tuesday.

Frederic was one of up to 40 educators that received the unrestricted $25,000 award. She was chosen completely anonymously, and the award was a complete surprise to her.