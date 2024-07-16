Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office searching for truck thief

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a suspected truck thief.

Deputies posted a video of the suspect entering a gas station on social media. He can be seen handing the clerk money before walking outside and getting into a Chevrolet Truck.

The truck is described as an early 2000's Chevorlet 1500 Silverado with possible damage to the hood and driver's side taillight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at (225)621-4636.