Ascension Parish School Board appoints interim District 2 board member

DONALDSONVILLE - After District 2 Ascension Parish School Board member Scott Duplechein resigned from his position, an interim was appointed by the board Tuesday night.

The board approved Brent Gautreau to take the interim role. According to the board, Gautreau spent 20 years at Shell Oil before retiring and served 20 years in the United States Army.

"We were fortunate to have several strong candidates express interest in this interim role, and we are confident that Mr. Gautreau will serve our students, schools, and community well during this time. We thank him for his willingness to step up and lead," said Board President Jared Bercegeay.

The special election to fill the seat will take place October 11.