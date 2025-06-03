78°
Ascension Parish School Board member Scott Duplechein resigns
DONALDSONVILLE - District 2 Ascension Parish School Board member Scott Duplechein resigned from his position, the school board said.
The school board said they officially accepted his resignation at a Tuesday meeting and called a special election on October 11, 2025, to fill the seat until December 2026.
An interim board member must be appointed within 20 days to serve until the special election.
In his letter of resignation, Duplechein said he felt "it's time for [him] to step down and let someone else rise."
"The Ascension Parish School Board appreciates Mr. Duplechein’s service and encourages all eligible residents with a passion for public education to consider applying for this important role," the school board said in a statement.
