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BRPD: Man injured after being struck with gun during dispute at Plank Road, Harding Boulevard gas station
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt Thursday morning after an altercation at a gas station at the corner of Plank Road and Harding Boulevard.
Baton Rouge Police said that the incident, which happened around 9 a.m., involved a man being hit with a gun. The police department said that two men were fighting, leading to the incident.
Details were scant regarding the victim or the suspect's status.
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