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BRPD: Man injured after being struck with gun during dispute at Plank Road, Harding Boulevard gas station

1 hour 6 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, May 21 2026 May 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 10:23 AM May 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt Thursday morning after an altercation at a gas station at the corner of Plank Road and Harding Boulevard.

Baton Rouge Police said that the incident, which happened around 9 a.m., involved a man being hit with a gun. The police department said that two men were fighting, leading to the incident. 

Details were scant regarding the victim or the suspect's status. 

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