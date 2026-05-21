Coroner identifies 15-year-old teen killed in Baton Rouge shooting along Wooddale Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office has identified the teen killed in a shooting on Wednesday as 15-year-old Tyruan Dunn.

First responders said the call was reported as a shooting near the intersection of Wooddale Boulevard and Lobwood Drive around 5:30 p.m. in Baton Rouge.

There's no word on whether anyone has been arrested or a suspect named.