Ascension Parish president wants bribery case to be decided by judge

5 years 3 months 1 week ago Monday, April 30 2018 Apr 30, 2018 April 30, 2018 4:21 PM April 30, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - An attorney for embattled Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa wants his case to be decided by a judge.

On Monday, Matassa's attorney filed a motion for his trial, set for July 10, to be changed to a bench trial, meaning he would waive his right to a jury so that his case would be heard by a judge alone.

Matassa is accused of offering a bribe for a candidate for Gonzales City Council, Wayne Lawson, to drop out of the race for parish president.

In March, Matassa's request to quash his indictment was denied.

