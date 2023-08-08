97°
Ascension Parish president wants bribery case to be decided by judge
GONZALES - An attorney for embattled Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa wants his case to be decided by a judge.
On Monday, Matassa's attorney filed a motion for his trial, set for July 10, to be changed to a bench trial, meaning he would waive his right to a jury so that his case would be heard by a judge alone.
Matassa is accused of offering a bribe for a candidate for Gonzales City Council, Wayne Lawson, to drop out of the race for parish president.
In March, Matassa's request to quash his indictment was denied.
