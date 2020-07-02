Ascension Parish outlines Aug. 5 school reopening plans

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish School System is outlining how schools there will reopen amid the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.

The school district revealed a special website for parents to track reopening plans, which are listed in phases: 1 through 3. The district said more guidance will be released by July 17.

The website is: www.apsb.org/2020-21.

"Our schools and district leaders have been working on detailed plans for reopening schools and providing educational services this fall using the Louisiana Department of Education's guidelines," said Ascension Public Schools Superintendent David Alexander. "There are many logistics that must be worked out such as classroom layouts/assignments, student meal service, bus transportation, and online education options. We are using the feedback provided by parents in the survey sent on June 18th to help shape flexible education plans to meet the needs of over 23,000 students."



The school system plans to reopen campuses on August 5 and will spend the weeks leading up disinfecting school buildings and buses, installing water bottle fillers and preparing for modified food service.

At each school, the district will organize daily temperature checks for students.



The district said for those who are not comfortable returning to a school building, online learning programs will be offered.

STATE GUIDELINES FOR PHASE ONE

BUS OPERATIONS: Students should be seated one per seat in every other seat when riding a bus.

MAXIMUM GROUP SIZES: State guidelines are no more than 10 people including a teacher/staff member in a classroom. Individuals to maintain 6-feet of spacing to the greatest extent possible.

FREQUENT HAND WASHING: Handwashing/hand sanitizer is recommended at arrival, at least every two hours, before and after eating, before and after using outdoor play equipment, and at exit.

FACE COVERINGS: Face coverings are recommended for adults and third graders and above. Individuals with severe breathing difficulties should not wear face coverings.

SYMPTOM MONITORING: Assess students on arrival and throughout the day, including conducting an initial temperature check.

ATHLETICS: Refrain from contact and high-risk sports.

STATE GUIDELINES FOR PHASE TWO

BUS OPERATIONS: State guidelines are 50% of manufacturer's capacity.

MAXIMUM GROUP SIZES: State guidelines are no more than 25 people including a teacher/staff member in a classroom. Individuals to maintain 6-feet of spacing to the greatest extent possible.

FREQUENT HAND WASHING: Handwashing/hand sanitizer is recommended at arrival, at least every two hours, before and after eating, before and after using outdoor play equipment, and at exit.

FACE COVERINGS: Face coverings are recommended for adults and third graders and above. Individuals with severe breathing difficulties should not wear face coverings.

SYMPTOM MONITORING: Assess students on arrival and throughout the day, including conducting an initial temperature check.

ATHLETICS: Refrain from contact and high-risk sports.

ASCENSION PROCEDURES FOR PHASE TWO

Our goal for Phase Two is to serve all preschool through fifth grade students in our buildings on a daily basis. Middle and high school students will be served through both online learning and on-campus in alternating schedules. Details of these schedules may vary by school.

Full bus capacity for primary schools is 72 students, so buses will run with no more than 36 students in Phase Two. This may require double routes and staggered arrival and dismissal times.

We believe we can achieve 4 to 5 feet of spacing in our classrooms in Phase Two. Groups will stay static as much as possible in primary schools and possibly middle schools. When students change classrooms, shared surface spaces will be sanitized.

Temperatures will be checked every day by first period. Students will be given several opportunities to wash hands and/or use hand sanitizer throughout the day.

STATE GUIDELINES FOR PHASE THREE

BUS OPERATIONS: State guidelines are 75% of manufacturer's capacity.

MAXIMUM GROUP SIZES: State guidelines are no more than 50 people including a teacher/staff member in a classroom. Individuals to maintain 6-feet of spacing to the greatest extent possible.

FREQUENT HAND WASHING: Handwashing/hand sanitizer is recommended at arrival, at least every two hours, before and after eating, before and after using outdoor play equipment, and at exit.

FACE COVERINGS: Face coverings are recommended for adults and third graders and above. Individuals with severe breathing difficulties should not wear face coverings.

SYMPTOM MONITORING: Assess students on arrival and throughout the day, including conducting an initial temperature check.

ATHLETICS: Contact/high-risk sports are allowable within defined groups.

ASCENSION PROCEDURES FOR PHASE THREE

Our goal for Phase Three is to serve all students in our buildings as frequently as possible. We believe we can achieve this on a daily basis at all primary schools. Our larger schools may serve students on-campus in alternating schedules and through online learning. Details of these schedules may vary by school.

Buses will likely run regular routes for middle and high schools. Primary schools may still require multiple routes.

We believe we can achieve between 4 to 5 feet of spacing in our classrooms in Phase Three. Groups will stay static as much as possible. When students change classrooms, shared surface spaces will be sanitized.

Temperatures will be checked every day by first period. Students will be given several opportunities to wash hands and/or use hand sanitizer throughout the day.

Although the recommendation for face coverings remains the same for all three phases, we strongly encourage students to wear face coverings with larger groups while in our buildings.