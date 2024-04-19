Ascension Parish officials sell sewer assets to National Water Infrastructure in step toward cleaner water

GONZALES - In a step to address infrastructure issues in Ascension Parish, the parish government has finalized the sale of its sewer assets and maintenance of those assets to National Water Infrastructure.

The sale of the assets was voted on in April 2021 and was later sanctioned in July of that same year. Phase 1 of the transfer to NWI's maintenance of the system will see 3.5 million gallons of sewer discharge to be removed from the parish's waterways per day.

Officials say the transfer and maintenance of the assets will require no investment, leading to substantial savings for the parish.

While the NWI transfer looks to benefit the entire parish, ten schools in Ascension will have access to the new system and five more will be tied in by the project's completion. This will lead to less waste being treated and discharged directly on school grounds.

"Ensuring clean water has been a top priority for this administration," remarked Parish President Clint Cointment. "Today's milestone brings us closer to achieving cleaner waterways, healthier ditches, and improved canals. It underscores our longstanding commitment to this vital goal. This is a huge first step."