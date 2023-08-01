Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish names new transportation chief
Ascension Parish has installed a new public official to spearhead its transportation projects.
On Tuesday, Parish President Clint Cointment announced the hiring of Daniel B. Helms as the parish's new Chief Transportation Engineer. Helms, who has 20 years experience managing transportation projects in the public and private sectors, officially assumed the role July 10.
In a news release, the parish said Helms' job would entail "leading and cultivating a team of professionals to develop and deliver projects aimed at creating a safer and more efficient transportation system within Ascension Parish."
Trending News
Helms' hiring comes amid a period of rapid growth for the parish. Earlier this month, Ascension officials spoke to WBRZ about their plans to transform a portion of Airline Highway into a "SuperStreet" in the coming years with help from DOTD.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
New state laws going into effect Tuesday - See what the legislature...
-
2,400 still without power amid storm cleanup - Latest from Entergy here
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Attorneys say officials 'gaslit' public with falsehoods in Madison Brooks...
-
Ahead of new school year, Ascension Public Schools share tips to keep...
-
Person badly hurt, four Entergy transmission structures damaged after roof collapse in...