Ascension Parish names new transportation chief

Ascension Parish has installed a new public official to spearhead its transportation projects.

On Tuesday, Parish President Clint Cointment announced the hiring of Daniel B. Helms as the parish's new Chief Transportation Engineer. Helms, who has 20 years experience managing transportation projects in the public and private sectors, officially assumed the role July 10.

In a news release, the parish said Helms' job would entail "leading and cultivating a team of professionals to develop and deliver projects aimed at creating a safer and more efficient transportation system within Ascension Parish."

Helms' hiring comes amid a period of rapid growth for the parish. Earlier this month, Ascension officials spoke to WBRZ about their plans to transform a portion of Airline Highway into a "SuperStreet" in the coming years with help from DOTD.