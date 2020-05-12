62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish: Lane closure at Bayou Manchac Bridge Tuesday, Thursday

3 hours 12 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, May 12 2020 May 12, 2020 May 12, 2020 5:17 AM May 12, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities in Ascension Parish are reminding drivers of an upcoming lane closure at Bayou Manchac Bridge on Airline Highway, one mile North of Perkins Road. 

The closure will take place on Tuesday, May 12 and on Thursday, May 14, within the left northbound lane on US 61. This lane will remain closed from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. 

According to The Department of Transportation, this closure is necessary to allow a contractor to facilitate the delivery of Bayou Manchac bridge girders.

Authorities are also reminding drivers to use caution while navigating the construction site and to be on alert for work crews and their equipment.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days