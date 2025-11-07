66°
Ascension Parish holds special election to fill vacancy on council

Saturday, October 11 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES — Ascension Parish voters in District 11 selected a replacement for a Parish Council member who has moved away.

Complete but unofficial results show Jennifer DeFrances defeating Corey Perrillioux by a better than 4-1 margin. 

The winner replaces former Councilman Michael Mason, who resigned to take a job at Howard University in Washington. Tia Starr has been serving as Mason's replacement.

Data from the secretary of state's office show that just 4 percent of the district's 8,360 voters cast ballots. DeFrances picked up 277 of the 336 votes cast; Perrillioux had 59.

