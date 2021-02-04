Ascension Parish heroes honored for rescue efforts

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish officials honored several local deputies and firefighters who acted quickly in attempting to rescue several people from a submerged truck during the early morning hours of January 27.

*Click here to view WBRZ's original article on the incident*

Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment joined Sheriff Bobby Webre and Fire Chief James LeBlanc in honoring the first responders during a Thursday (Feb. 4) news conference on the front steps of the Ascension Parish Governmental Complex in Gonzales.

During the conference, officials described the efforts of five local heroes, some of them serving as volunteers, in immediately responding to a life-threatening situation.

Those honored included Deputy Karly Gutierrez, Deputy Daniel Haydel, Deputy Jamie Wolfe, and Sorrento Firemen Jeff Kelly and Shane Wellman.