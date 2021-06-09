Ascension Parish gets the ball rolling on new drainage projects

ASCENSION PARISH - Following the recent flood events that forced dozens of families out of their homes, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment is getting new drainage projects off the drawing board and into action.

The latest initiative is to install flood valves into New River Bayou, which will assist in relieving high water in New River and Grand Goudine Bayou.

"We are looking at drainage with a regional eye," said Cointment. "The project ties into Morgan Swamp, which helps to drain Bluff Swamp, and also will help Prairieville and all the areas drained by the Goudine."

The valves are being installed at the weir connecting Smith Bayou and New River Bayou. When waters rise in the northern waterways, the valves can be opened to allow more water to flow to the south.

In addition, the water surface elevation can be lowered prior to storm events, similar to the Marvin Braud pumps. This project will allow additional capacity for rain events in New River, all three branches of Goudine, and all supporting drainage ditches within the Marvin Braud Basin north of the weirs.

"Due to the record rainfall in 2021, I feel action must be taken today, before any tropical storms and any future rain events," said the parish president.

President Cointment added that no one in the Marvin Braud drainage basin will face negative impacts.