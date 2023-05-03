66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension Parish firefighter saves kitten stuck in vehicle engine

2 hours 3 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, May 03 2023 May 3, 2023 May 03, 2023 9:22 PM May 03, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

ST. AMANT - A volunteer firefighter made a great rescue on Wednesday when she managed to get a cat out of a vehicle's engine. 

Chief James E. LeBlanc said someone called the Fifth Ward Volunteer Fire Department when they noticed a cat stuck in a vehicle engine area. 

Trending News

Volunteer firefighter Viki Landry managed to free the kitten from the car. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days