Ascension Parish crash results in I-10 West closure
ASCENSION PARISH - A crash resulted in I-10 West being briefly shut down Sunday morning, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
According to police, an accident involved approximately four cars and resulted in moderate injuries. All lanes have since reopened.
No other information is available at this time.
