Ascension Parish breaks ground on Energy Transition Parkway

DONALDSONVILLE — What may look like just a pile of dirt is actually the start of a major economic shift for Ascension Parish and the region, officials said.

Leaders gathered Thursday to officially break ground on the Energy Transition Parkway, a new roadway designed to support billions in energy projects and regional growth.

“Again, we’re saying it’s just a road, but it’s so much more than that,” said Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment. “It’s really a driving economic opportunity for the West Bank — and not only for Ascension Parish residents, but for the region.”

The Energy Transition Parkway will connect to the Riverplex Megapark, a massive industrial site currently in development. Officials say the park is expected to attract new energy projects and support expansions of existing facilities.

"This is one of those crucial points when an idea becomes reality — and that’s what you’re seeing today," said Cointment.

The project will feature a major overpass and a full internal roadway system, designed to improve transportation access throughout the region.

"The entire Riverplex Megapark’s going to have a full road infrastructure system, and there’s going to be an overpass on LA 1 — so it’s really going to open up this entire area for transportation," Anne Villa with Louisiana Economic Development said.

Local and state leaders emphasized that the project is more than just asphalt and concrete. They say it represents an investment in people, jobs, and long-term opportunity across the River Region.

Construction on the Energy Transition Parkway is set to begin soon, marking what officials are calling a new era of growth for Ascension Parish.