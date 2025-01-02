Ascension Parish announces Christmas tree recycling program at Lamar-Dixon

GONZALES—Ascension Parish officials announced Thursday that Christmas trees can be dropped off at Lamar-Dixon Expo Center for recycling until Jan. 15.

Those looking to recycle trees can bring their bare trees to the expo center through the main gate on St. Landry Road. Once inside the center, follow signage to the unpaved parking area on the left side.

Anyone with inquiries about the program is asked to call 225-450-1506.