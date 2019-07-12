Ascension officials opening Lamar Dixon Expo Center as storm shelter

GONZALES - Ascension Parish officials announced Friday the Lamar Dixon Expo Center will be opened as a shelter for the duration of Tropical Storm Barry.

Officials made the announcement Friday during a press conference on the parish's storm preparations. It will be open starting at 8 p.m..

They ARE going to open the Lamar Dixon Expo Center as a shelter tonight at 8 pm for Ascension Parish residents. Bring your own blankets and pillows. — Sydney Kern (@sydneykern) July 12, 2019

The center is accepting animals, but larger animals will need to pay for stalls. The sheriff's office will be providing security at the shelter.

Additionally, officials are asking residents to stay off the roads after 1 a.m., though no actual curfew is in place.