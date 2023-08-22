Ascension gun store heist linked to gang activity; 2 suspects captured in different parishes

PRAIRIEVILLE - Investigators believe a break-in at an Ascension Parish gun store last week was linked to gang activity.

On Wednesday, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced that two people linked to the heist had been arrested in two different parishes this past week. Darrell Morris, 22, was found at a housing complex along Highland Road in Baton Rouge, and Quendell Jones, 18, was found in Destrehan. Both men are from the Convent area, according to the department.

The sheriff's office said it expects to make more arrests soon.

The break-in happened early July 31 at Hebert Guns along Airline Highway.

Surveillance video showed a Ford pickup — which was reported stolen — backing into the front of the building, making an opening for the burglars to run inside. Once inside, they smashed open several display cases and grab multiple handguns and long guns.

Charges indicate Morris and Jones, along with the three other unidentified thieves, stole at least 20 guns in total.

Both men are booked with simple burglary, 20 counts of theft of firearms and criminal damage to property. Morris also faces 20 counts for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and an additional charge for criminal street gang activity.

As of Wednesday, Morris was jailed in East Baton Rouge, and Jones was being held in the St. Charles Parish jail.