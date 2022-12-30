61°
Ascension deputies active in Gonzales overnight
GONZALES - Ascension parish sheriff's deputies were seen with an armored vehicle Thursday night and into the early morning hours of Friday.
Sources say there was a heavy presence of law enforcement near S. Robert Ave. off of W. Orice Roth Rd. just down the road from Gonzales Middle School.
Details limited. This is a developing story.
