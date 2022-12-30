61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ascension deputies active in Gonzales overnight

4 hours 3 minutes 54 seconds ago Friday, December 30 2022 Dec 30, 2022 December 30, 2022 5:28 AM December 30, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Ascension deputies active in Gonzales overnight

GONZALES - Ascension parish sheriff's deputies were seen with an armored vehicle Thursday night and into the early morning hours of Friday.

Sources say there was a heavy presence of law enforcement near S. Robert Ave. off of W. Orice Roth Rd. just down the road from Gonzales Middle School.

Details limited. This is a developing story.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days