Ascension authorities ask public to assist in search for home invasion suspect

55 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, March 08 2021 Mar 8, 2021 March 08, 2021 7:53 AM March 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Justin Johnson

ASCENSION PARISH - Authorities are searching for a man accused of breaking into an Ascension Parish home.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office issued a notice regarding its search of 28-year-old Justin Johnson.

Johnson is wanted for home invasion, aggravated second-degree battery, and violation of a protective order.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the Sheriff's anonymous tip line.

The Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stopper can also be notified at 225-344-STOP (7867). To be eligible for a cash reward, callers must contact Crime Stoppers immediately.

