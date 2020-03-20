Ascension, Assumption, St. James, and 23rd Judicial District Courts to function on limited schedule

ASCENSION PARISH - Parish officials are taking the lead in living in accord with health and safety guidelines set out by the federal government.

Along those lines, beginning Friday, March 20, the 23rd Judicial District Court and Ascension Parish Court along with the Ascension, Assumption, and St. James Clerks of Courts will be open on a limited basis.

Their new hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This limited schedule will end Thursday, April 2.

The Court will continue to hear emergency and/or time-sensitive matters in criminal and civil cases as determined by each judicial division.

Anyone with questions regarding a case or court appearance should contact the appropriate judge's office.

Their office numbers are listed below:

Judge Verdigets of Division A, Judge Turner of Division E, Judge Stromberg of Division C, Judge Lanoux of Parish Court, and Hearing Officer Pat Douglas:

(225) 621-8500

Judge Kliebert of Division B:

(225) 562-2280

Judge St. Pierre (Ad Hoc) of Division D

(985) 369-8001