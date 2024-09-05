77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Ascension and Livingston parishes close waterways as heavy rain and rising water rake area

DONALDSONVILLE — Ascension and Livingston parishes closed their waterways Thursday amid heavy rain and rising water.

Flood watches and warnings were in effect across the region, and storms dropped 4 inches or more of rain across many areas. Showers are expected to continue into Friday. 

The closures are in effect until further notice. 

