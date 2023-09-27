As Tennessee officers face civil rights charges, famed attorney seeks similar action in Ronald Greene case

Ben Crump and Mona Hardin (Ronald Greene's mother)

BATON ROUGE - Nationally renowned civil rights attorney Ben Crump is once again calling for federal civil rights charges to be filed against officers involved in Ronald Greene's deadly arrest, drawing parallels between Greene's death and another high-profile case.

Crump is meeting Wednesday with the family of Tyre Nichols, a Black man who died in January after he was violently beaten during a traffic stop in Memphis, Tennessee. Five officers were charged with federal civil rights violations earlier this month related to Nichols' death in addition to the state-level murder charges they already faced.

Nichols' parents, the Greene family and Crump will host a joint press conference in front of the Louisiana State Capitol around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday as they seek similar charges in Greene's case.

