As temperatures dip, Baton Rouge General's light show gets capital region into holiday spirit

4 hours 30 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, December 03 2025 Dec 3, 2025 December 03, 2025 7:22 AM December 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — As temperatures continue to dip, it's clear that the holiday season is here.

Baton Rouge General continued to ring in the holiday season with its ninth annual Holiday Lights in front of the hospital's Bluebonnet campus. 

The free event features large walk-through features, light tunnels and singing trees.

Through Dec. 31, the lights will be open to the public nightly at 5:30 p.m. 

WBRZ's Mia Monet visited the lights during 2une In on Wednesday to get into the holiday spirit!

