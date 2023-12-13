Artist repaints faded historical markers in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - An artist showed her process of repainting faded historical markers across Livingston Parish, as she's already beautified two markers.

Arianne Trammel posted her full progress of her fixing the Hungarian Settlement and the French Settlement markers on her Facebook.

Trammel explained that director of Livingston Parish Tourism, Eric Edwards, commissioned her to fix signs across the parish. She had already done the stucco sign out the front of the Tourism office.

The post shows the old signs, which appear cracked and spotty, before they get replaced with a fresh coat of brown paint and clearer white lettering. Trammel said she wire brushed the signed to remove the paint, used Simple Green cleaner to clean it, and then painted over it.

Trammel said she appreciated the opportunity to fix something that mattered to the community, as her friends on Facebook even mentioned having connections to the signs.

"It has been really awesome, especially because after I posted [the signs], I got a comment from a friend whose grandparents were Hungarian immigrants," Trammel said. "It was an honor to get them looking that nice because it means so much to people in their community, because it could be something like where their ancestors broke ground. I'm glad to live in a state where tourism marks these places all over the state in appreciation of what makes Louisiana what it is."