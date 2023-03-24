70°
Arson ruled cause of fire that scorched apartment off Plank Road Thursday night

1 hour 56 minutes 3 seconds ago Thursday, March 23 2023 Mar 23, 2023 March 23, 2023 11:21 PM March 23, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

BATON ROUGE - A fire that scorched the inside of an apartment Thursday night was intentionally set, investigators say.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire happened at an apartment on Pampas Street, just off Plank Road, around 8:15 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews found light smoke coming from the residence before finding flames coming from one of the bedroom walls. They were able to extinguish the fire before it could cause significant damage.

Fire investigators later determined the cause of the blaze was arson. Anyone with information on the crime should contact BRFD at (225) 389-2050.

