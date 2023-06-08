Arson ruled cause of early-morning fire at vacant duplex

BATON ROUGE - A duplex caught fire early Thursday morning, and investigators found the blaze to be intentionally set.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, crews responded to an empty home on Osprey Avenue off Blues Highway. Heavy fire was coming from the back room of the home, but the fire department was able to prevent the flames from spreading to the rest of the building.

No injuries were reported.

Fire investigators determined the cause to be arson. Anyone with information is encouraged to call investigators at (225) 389-2050.