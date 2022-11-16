Arson at vacant house began to spread to adjacent home before fire crews arrived

BATON ROUGE - An arson at a vacant house along North Acadian Thruway on Tuesday threatened a neighboring home before firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Crews with the Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived at the home at 1329 North Acadian Thruway shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, the vacant home was "fully engulfed," and the flames had begun to spread to the neighboring house.

The fire department was able to stop the flames from doing significant damage to the other home. Investigators estimate the dollar loss to be around $60,000.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators are working to find the person that intentionally set the fire. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.