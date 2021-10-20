Latest Weather Blog
Arrest warrant issued for embattled contractor after missing court date in drunk driving case
BATON ROUGE - A troubled contractor featured in multiple WBRZ Investigative Unit reports over the past year has a warrant out for his arrest after he missed a court date related to his drunk driving arrest.
A bench warrant was filed this week after he failed to show up in court for the DWI arrest that happened back in July. At the time, police said they found Sills unconscious in his car after receiving a call about a vehicle blocking Bluebonnet Boulevard eastbound near the I-10 overpass.
Sills failed multiple field sobriety tests and refused a breathalyzer, prompting deputies to obtain a warrant for a blood sample.
Sills, who sued the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors over the summer after it revoked his contracting license. He is also wrapped up in litigation over accusations that his company failed to pay his employees' medical premiums.
