Arrest made in multi-agency drug bust; 5 juveniles found inside home

BATON ROUGE - In the culmination of a months-long investigation, deputies made an arrest of an alleged fentanyl and crack cocaine distributor operating out of Baton Rouge.

Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, along with other law enforcement such as the National Guard, the Baton Rouge DEA, and the Central Police Department arrested Kevin White, 33, Monday.

Law enforcement conducted four controlled purchases of fentanyl from him before executing two search warrants, one on Perkins Road and one on Boardwalk Drive.

The search warrants allowed law enforcement to seize several narcotics, including approximately $15,000 worth of fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and powder cocaine, pressed fentanyl, marijuana, codeine tablets, and several firearms, one of which was reported stolen out of New Roads.

Additionally, deputies said five children under the age of 17 were present at one of the locations. DCFS was notified.

White was arrested and booked for several firearm- and drug-related charges.