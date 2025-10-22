Latest Weather Blog
Arrest documents detail argument that led to shooting in which barber was killed in crossfire
BATON ROUGE — An arrest affidavit shed light on new details about the argument and shooting that inadvertently killed barber Marvin Tolliver.
WBRZ previously reported the arrest of Sylvester Boulingy III, 29, for his role in the argument that led up to the Oct. 15 shooting.
According to his arrest documents, Bouligny had paid a non-refundable $150 deposit for a tattoo appointment at Faded District Barbershop. When Bouligny showed up late to his 4 p.m. appointment, the tattoo artist told him to reschedule for a time later that day or wait until the artist was done with his current client.
The affidavit says Bouligny left and went to the Glen Oaks area to pick up two other people before returning to the barbershop. Bouligny demanded a refund from the artist and punched him when he refused. While he and the tattoo artist fought in the tattoo room, the two other men fired shots inside the barbershop, killing 29-year-old Tolliver in the crossfire.
Bouligny told police someone drove him away from the scene in his car, but he did not know who. He was charged with principal to second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
WBRZ has asked BRPD for more information about the two other men accused of killing Tolliver.
