Baton Rouge, Louisiana
29-year-old man killed in shooting at barbershop off Greenwell Springs Road

2 hours 33 minutes 19 seconds ago Thursday, October 16 2025 Oct 16, 2025 October 16, 2025 8:08 AM October 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Thursday that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed at a barbershop off Greenwell Springs Road. 

Marvin Tolliver was killed in the Wednesday evening shooting at Fade District Barbershop. Baton Rouge Police said they received a call about the shooting around 6:33 p.m. 

Footage from the scene showed bullet holes in the shop's front windows.

BRPD says they are still investigating the shooting and have not identified a suspect.

