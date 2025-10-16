78°
29-year-old man killed in shooting at barbershop off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Thursday that a 29-year-old man was shot and killed at a barbershop off Greenwell Springs Road.
Marvin Tolliver was killed in the Wednesday evening shooting at Fade District Barbershop. Baton Rouge Police said they received a call about the shooting around 6:33 p.m.
Footage from the scene showed bullet holes in the shop's front windows.
BRPD says they are still investigating the shooting and have not identified a suspect.
