67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested after fatal shooting at barbershop off Greenwell Springs Road

2 hours 45 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, October 16 2025 Oct 16, 2025 October 16, 2025 8:20 PM October 16, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested following a deadly shooting at a barbershop off Greenwell Springs Road Wednesday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Sylvester Bouligny was arrested after Marvin Tolliver, 29, a barber at Fade District Barbershop was killed in a shooting. 

Bouligny got into an argument with a staff member; BRPD officials said Bouligny returned with two other men who confronted a shop employee before a fight ensued.

The two others shot and killed Tolliver, who was not involved in the fight.

Trending News

Bouligny was booked for principal to second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days