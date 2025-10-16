67°
Man arrested after fatal shooting at barbershop off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested following a deadly shooting at a barbershop off Greenwell Springs Road Wednesday night, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
Sylvester Bouligny was arrested after Marvin Tolliver, 29, a barber at Fade District Barbershop was killed in a shooting.
Bouligny got into an argument with a staff member; BRPD officials said Bouligny returned with two other men who confronted a shop employee before a fight ensued.
The two others shot and killed Tolliver, who was not involved in the fight.
Bouligny was booked for principal to second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.
