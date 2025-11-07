BRPD: One person dead after shooting at barbershop on Greenwell Springs Road

BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting on Greenwell Springs Road, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

BRPD officials said they received a call about a shooting in the 9000 block of Greenwell Springs Road around 6:33 p.m.

The shooting happened at Fade District barbershop off Greenwell Springs Road; footage from the scene showed bullet holes in the shop's front window.

No other information was immediately available.