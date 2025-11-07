67°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD: One person dead after shooting at barbershop on Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after a shooting on Greenwell Springs Road, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.
BRPD officials said they received a call about a shooting in the 9000 block of Greenwell Springs Road around 6:33 p.m.
The shooting happened at Fade District barbershop off Greenwell Springs Road; footage from the scene showed bullet holes in the shop's front window.
Trending News
No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
UPS crew ID'd, vigil held in Kentucky to share sorrow over UPS...
-
Veterans, active-duty members to get free admission to all Audubon attractions this...
-
Trump unveils deal to expand coverage and lower costs on obesity drugs
-
Iberville Parish: Tax notices did not include municipal taxes, new notices being...
-
Three injured in West Baton Rouge Parish crash
Sports Video
-
Bring on Bama: LSU fans stormed field after Tigers' 2022 overtime win...
-
LSU women's basketball shuts down Southeastern
-
Brian Kelly issues first statement after LSU firing
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU beat the odds during 2002's Bluegrass Miracle against Kentucky
-
Bring on Bama: A look back at the Game of the Century...