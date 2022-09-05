Armed suspect flees after shooting leaves one in critical condition

HAMMOND - Deputies are searching for a man believed to be armed and dangerous after he fled from an early-morning shooting that injured one.

The Tangipahoa Sheriff's Office reported it is searching for Oliven Molina after a shooting on Thompson Drive in Hammond shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning. Molina allegedly fired shots and critically injured one person.

Molina was last seen on West Yellow Water Road wearing an orange suit and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Molina is encouraged to call the TPSO at (985) 345-6150.