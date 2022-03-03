Armed men tied up employees during Verizon store robbery

Photo: Google Maps

BATON ROUGE - A pair of Verizon employees were left tied up after armed men burst into the store and robbed the place.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the robbers went into the store along Millerville Road near I-12 just before 5 p.m. Tuesday. At least one of the men was armed with a gun.

After they tied up the employees, the two attackers escaped with an undisclosed amount of stolen merchandise.

No other details related to the robbery were immediately available.